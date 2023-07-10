Breaking News
England beat Spain to win dramatic U-21 Euro final

Updated on: 10 July,2023 07:34 AM IST  |  Batumi (Georgia)
The Three Lions are also reigning European champions at under-19 level and won the U-17 and U-20 World Cups back in 2017

England's Curtis Jones and Spain's Alex Baena vie for the ball during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship final football match between England vs Spain at Batumi Arena in Batumi. Pic/AFP

England won the U-21 European Championship for the first time since 1984 as Curtis Jones’s goal beat Spain 1-0 in Saturday’s final. 


Wales stunned, but easy wins for England, France


In a dramatic finale in Batumi, Spain captain Abel Ruiz had a 99th-minute penalty saved by Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford to preserve England’s record of not conceding a goal all tournament. The Three Lions are also reigning European champions at under-19 level and won the U-17 and U-20 World Cups back in 2017.


