England beat Spain to win dramatic U-21 Euro final

England's Curtis Jones and Spain's Alex Baena vie for the ball during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship final football match between England vs Spain at Batumi Arena in Batumi. Pic/AFP

England won the U-21 European Championship for the first time since 1984 as Curtis Jones’s goal beat Spain 1-0 in Saturday’s final.

Also Read: Wales stunned, but easy wins for England, France

In a dramatic finale in Batumi, Spain captain Abel Ruiz had a 99th-minute penalty saved by Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford to preserve England’s record of not conceding a goal all tournament. The Three Lions are also reigning European champions at under-19 level and won the U-17 and U-20 World Cups back in 2017.

