English winglish!

Linguist Sara Duque enjoys teaching the language to EPL’s overseas players

Sara Duque

When footballers from overseas move to England, the first thing they do is hire a language coach. That’s where Sara Duque, who has 150,000 followers on Instagram, has made a mark for herself. She was a sports lawyer before taking up a job as a football language coach at Porto. After one season with the Primeira Liga side in 2020, she went solo. Duque is fluent in six languages—Portuguese, English, German, French and Spanish.

One of her famous students is Manchester City’s Argentine star Julian Alvarez, who was a part of the World Cup-winning side. According to The Sun, many WAGs have blocked her from working with their partners due to her good looks.

Duque Instagrammed a picture with Alvarez after he returned from Qatar and wrote: “From lifting the World Cup to conquering a new language-my student’s talent knows no bounds! Impressive progress in such a short period of time. Very proud of my student!”

Thanks to Duque, Alvarez addressed fans in English after City beat Bournemouth last month. He said: “Hi everyone, Julian here. Thank you for the support today and I’m very happy for score a goal. Come on City!”

