Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London. Pic/AP, PTI

Arsenal staged a stirring fightback to keep their Premier League title challenge on course with a 3-1 victory against struggling Southampton on Saturday. Mikel Arteta's side were rocked by Cameron Archer's shock opener for the winless visitors early in the second half at the Emirates Stadium. But Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli struck in quick succession to restore order, before Bukayo Saka wrapped up Arsenal's fifth win in seven league games. After finishing as runners-up to Manchester City for the last two years, the Gunners are again in contention for their first title since 2004.

Saka this week said he expects Arsenal to finally lift the Premier League trophy this season. They sit in third place, one point behind leaders Liverpool, after extending their unbeaten run to 10 matches in all competitions. Four days after their statement victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Arsenal faced a Southampton side who have managed only one point from seven games since their promotion. Aaron Ramsdale, who appeared 78 times in the Premier League for the Gunners, made his Emirates return and nearly gifted Arsenal an early opener with a sloppy clearance, but Raheem Sterling squandered the chance.

Also Read: Mikel Arteta happy with Arsenal's cool heads in late Leicester win

Arsenal dominated the first half without testing Ramsdale until stoppage-time when he parried Thomas Partey's strike. In the 55th minute, Sterling was out-muscled by Mateus Fernandes in midfield and he played in Archer, who broke free of William Saliba to fire a deflected shot past David Raya. Southampton's lead lasted just three minutes as Saka dispossessed Flynn Downes before finding Havertz in space, who confidently drilled home for his fourth goal in his last four games.

On the hour mark, Arteta introduced Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in a pair of substitutions that turned the tide. Saka's fine cross found Martinelli unmarked in the 68th minute and the winger's side-footed volley went in through Ramsdale's legs. Tyler Dibling's deflected shot hit the foot of Raya's post and Adam Armstrong's effort cannoned onto the bar in a tense finale. But as the Saints pushed for an equaliser, Trossard broke free. Yukinari Sugawara's interception only fell to Saka, who blasted past Ramsdale to keep Arsenal in pursuit of their title dream.

