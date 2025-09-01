EPL: Dominik Szoboszlai stunner earns Liverpool win over title rivals Arsenal

In all three matches, Arne Slot's men have scored late winners, also overcoming Bournemouth and Newcastle in dramatic fashion

Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning free-kick gave Liverpool first blood against Arsenal with a 1-0 win in Sunday's battle between the Premier League title favourites. A tense tussle at Anfield looked set to end in a stalemate until the Hungarian's 83rd-minute strike ensured the defending champions are the only side with a perfect record from the opening three games of the new Premier League season .

Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning free-kick gave Liverpool first blood against Arsenal with a 1-0 win in Sunday's battle between the Premier League title favourites. A tense tussle at Anfield looked set to end in a stalemate until the Hungarian's 83rd-minute strike ensured the defending champions are the only side with a perfect record from the opening three games of the new Premier League season.

In all three matches, Arne Slot's men have scored late winners, also overcoming Bournemouth and Newcastle in dramatic fashion. Liverpool may still be a work in progress after overhauling the squad that romped to the title last season. But they remain the team to beat thanks to an abundance of attacking talent capable of match-winning moments like the one Szoboszlai produced. "We are not perfect, we weren't perfect last season, but (we have) a great mentality and everyobody works so hard to get a result over the line," said Slot.

Liverpool could even be stronger come the end of the transfer window on Monday as they look to add Newcastle's unsettled striker Alexander Isak and Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi to bolster thier defence. Arsenal have backed Mikel Arteta with over Â£250 million ($338 million) worth of new signings in a bid to usurp the Reds and win the Gunners' first Premier League title since 2004. The visitors were hampered by the absence of the injured Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz. But Viktor Gyokeres did little to silence doubts that he can make the step up from a prolific spell at Sporting Lisbon to the Premier League as the Swede was easily marshalled by Virgil van Dijk.

"An incredible moment won them the game," said Arteta, who said his side need more killer instinct to win the biggest games. "That is the edge and when it's not him (Szoboszlai), it's (Mohamed) Salah or someone else. With the dominance and how we play the game, it's very clear we have to finish the moments to win the game." To add to the Gunners injury woes, William Saliba went off inside the opening five minutes, replaced by Christhian Mosquera. The Spanish under-21 international is yet to make a Premier League start but was not seriously tested as Liverpool's new-look attack struggled to click into gear.

Despite defensive issues this season, Slot again named a front four of club record signing Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike. At Arsenal, Noni Madueke's arrival was not met with enthusiasm by fans who even started a petition to block the England international's Â£48.5 million move from Chelsea. Yet, deputising for Saka on the right wing, Madueke was by fair the visitors biggest threat.

Milos Kerkez struggled to deal with Madueke's pace and was fortunate to deflect the winger's strike onto the roof of the net with the best attempt of a disjointed first half. The second half followed the same cagey pattern with both sides wary of risking a damaging early defeat in the title race. Liverpool did have the ball in the net on the hour only to be denied by the offside flag. David Raya breathed a sigh of relief after he failed to hold Wirtz's effort and then tripped Gakpo before Ekitike forced the ball in.

Psychological blow

However, Gakpo had strayed offside before collecting the rebound. That excitement did at least bring the Anfield crowd to life to inspire a late Liverpool push for all three points. Arsenal had not conceded this season and it took something special to break down Arteta's men. Szoboszlai's free-kick dipped and curled perfectly in off the Raya's right-hand post to leave the Spaniard helpless. Arsenal had a penalty shout waved away for Joe Gomez's challenge on Eberechi Eze in their pursuit of an equaliser. But Liverpool stood strong to register their first clean sheet of the season and land an early psychological blow in the title race.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever