Erling Haaland on target as Norway rout Moldova 5-0

Updated on: 24 March,2025 08:02 AM IST  |  Washington
AP , PTI |

Haaland scored Norway’s second goal against the outmatched Moldovans

Erling Haaland on target as Norway rout Moldova 5-0

Norway’s Erling Haaland (left) celebrates his team’s fifth goal on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland helped Norway make a positive start to their World Cup qualifying campaign by scoring in a 5-0 rout of Moldova. Norway’s third and last World Cup appearance was back in 1998, two years before Haaland was born. Now, Haaland leads a team featuring Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard that bears high expectations of reaching the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.


Also Read: ‘Mega’ McLaren turn Shanghai orange


Haaland scored Norway’s second goal against the outmatched Moldovans. The strike took his exceptional career haul to 39 goals in 40 appearances for his country since his debut in 2019. Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson opened the scoring for Norway five minutes after kickoff in Chisinau. Haaland doubled the lead in the 23rd. Thelo Aasgaard, who assisted Ryerson for the opener, made it three before Odegaard set up Alexander Sorloth before half-time. Substitute Aron Donnum got on the scoresheet in the second half.


Haaland already knows what it is to win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup with Manchester City, but he has yet to take his country to a major tournament. Injury ruled Haaland out of several matches during Norway’s unsuccessful qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup. The talented Norway team likewise failed to qualify for the 2024 European Championship after finishing third in their qualification group behind Spain and Scotland.

manchester city norway mexico canada sports news football

