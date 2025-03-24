‘Mega’ McLaren turn Shanghai orange

Oscar Piastri clinches first win of the season ahead of teammate Lando Norris, who seals second-place finish despite worsening brake issues

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri with the winner’s trophy

Oscar Piastri hailed his “mega” McLaren car after leading from pole to win the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday ahead of teammate Lando Norris. The cool-headed Australian bounced back in emphatic fashion from the disappointment of his spin in the closing laps of the season-opener in Melbourne a week ago as he took his third career win.

From the moment he fended off George Russell’s Mercedes at the first bend, Piastri was in total control for all 56 laps around the Shanghai International Circuit. Norris darted past from third on the grid at the same turn and the two McLarens then sped away, leaving Russell alone for most of the race to take home a third-place finish.

It made it two grands prix victories out of two for McLaren after championship leader Norris won in Melbourne. It was the team’s 50th one-two finish in their long history. “I’m very happy. It’s been an incredible weekend, the car has been pretty mega,” said Piastri, after McLaren made a one-stop strategy work to perfection. “The hard [tyre] was a much better tyre than everyone expected, so to go all the way to the end was a bit of a surprise, but a happy surprise,” he added.

Lewis Hamilton

Meanwhile, Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen snatched fourth place after a thrilling late pass on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Norris had to cope with a late brake issue which forced him to settle for second rather than launch a challenge on his teammate. “I was lucky to finish the race today,” said a relieved Norris, for whom the finish line came just in time.

“[It was a] sketchy last couple of laps because the brakes were getting worse every lap. Brakes are something you hate, but it can save your life,” he added. Haas’ Esteban Ocon came home in fifth place, followed by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli (sixth) and Williams’ Alex Albon (seventh). Rookie Haas driver Ollie Bearman finished eighth, ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, with Williams driver Carlos Sainz rounding out the top 10.

Ferrari’s Hamilton, Leclerc suffer disqualification

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were both disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday for technical infringements. Leclerc’s car was found to below the 800kg permissible weight limit while Hamilton was deemed to have excessive plank wear underneath his car. Leclerc had finished fifth and Hamilton sixth. Their points will be expunged and all the drivers below them will move up two spots.

