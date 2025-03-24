Breaking News
Nagpur violence: 6 days after tensions in district curfew completely lifted
Ten years after murder, absconder held from Gujarat by crime branch
MSRTC suspends bus driver for watching cricket match while driving
BMC to begin nullah desilting from March 25 using AI, CCTV monitoring
Bank employee held for embezzling over Rs 2 crore; 5 colleagues absconding
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Mega McLaren turn Shanghai orange

‘Mega’ McLaren turn Shanghai orange

Updated on: 24 March,2025 07:58 AM IST  |  Shanghai
AFP |

Top

Oscar Piastri clinches first win of the season ahead of teammate Lando Norris, who seals second-place finish despite worsening brake issues

‘Mega’ McLaren turn Shanghai orange

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri with the winner’s trophy

Listen to this article
‘Mega’ McLaren turn Shanghai orange
x
00:00

Oscar Piastri hailed his “mega” McLaren car after leading from pole to win the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday ahead of teammate Lando Norris.  The cool-headed Australian bounced back in emphatic fashion from the disappointment of his spin in the closing laps of the season-opener in Melbourne a week ago as he took his third career win.


From the moment he fended off George Russell’s Mercedes at the first bend, Piastri was in total control for all 56 laps around the Shanghai International Circuit. Norris darted past from third on the grid at the same turn and the two McLarens then sped away, leaving Russell alone for most of the race to take home a third-place finish. 


It made it two grands prix victories out of two for McLaren after championship leader Norris won in Melbourne. It was the team’s 50th one-two finish in their long history. “I’m very happy. It’s been an incredible weekend, the car has been pretty mega,” said Piastri, after McLaren made a one-stop strategy work to perfection. “The hard [tyre] was a much better tyre than everyone expected, so to go all the way to the end was a bit of a surprise, but a happy surprise,” he added.


Also Read: India cagers beat Iraq to make 2027 World Cup Qualifiers

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Meanwhile, Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen snatched fourth place after a thrilling late pass on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Norris had to cope with a late brake issue which forced him to settle for second rather than launch a challenge on his teammate. “I was lucky to finish the race today,” said a relieved Norris, for whom the finish line came just in time. 

“[It was a] sketchy last couple of laps because the brakes were getting worse every lap. Brakes are something you hate, but it can save your life,” he added. Haas’ Esteban Ocon came home in fifth place, followed by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli (sixth) and Williams’ Alex Albon (seventh). Rookie Haas driver Ollie Bearman finished eighth, ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, with Williams driver Carlos Sainz rounding out the top 10.

Ferrari’s Hamilton, Leclerc suffer disqualification

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were both disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday for technical infringements. Leclerc’s car was found to below the 800kg permissible weight limit while Hamilton was deemed to have excessive plank wear underneath his car. Leclerc had finished fifth and Hamilton sixth. Their points will be expunged and all the drivers below them will move up two spots.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lewis Hamilton formula one sports news motor sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK