Erling Haaland set a Premier League goals record by scoring his 35th of the season in Manchester City's 3-0 win against West Ham. The 22-year-old Norway striker struck in the 70th minute at Etihad Stadium to give the defending champions a 2-0 lead

Erling Haaland Pic:AFP

Listen to this article Erling Haaland sets Premier League goal scoring record x 00:00

Erling Haaland set a Premier League goals record by scoring his 35th of the season in Manchester City's 3-0 win against West Ham.

The 22-year-old Norway striker struck in the 70th minute at Etihad Stadium to give the defending champions a 2-0 lead.

Haaland had equaled the previous record jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole last Sunday at Fulham with his 34th of the season.

And he moved out on his own with the most Premier League goals in a single season with his latest strike.

Also Read: Liverpool boss Klopp charged over rant at referee Tierney

It was a nice feeling, as with every single goal I score, Haaland said. Especially to win the game is really important."

Haaland has now scored 51 in all competitions in a remarkable first year at City.

His feat is even more impressive given that Shearer and Cole set the previous benchmark in an era when the league was played over 42 games.

English soccer's top division is now played over a 38-game campaign, with Haaland still having five more matches in which to extend his record.

Haaland left the field to a guard of honor from his City teammates to mark his achievement.

It was really painful this guard of honor, he said. Everyone hit me on the back so it was really painful. But it was a nice feeling so I'm really happy.

Nathan Ake and substitute Phil Foden also scored in the win that moved City back to the top of the standings, one point above Arsenal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.