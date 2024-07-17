Breaking News
Puja Khedkar row: Controversial IAS probationer recalled
Exclusive | Mumbai: Uber-luxe homes to rise, as a city icon comes down
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: How did hoarding go from 200 sq ft to 33,600 sq ft?
Mumbai: Five dead, 42 injured as in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Mumbai rains: Monsoon illness on the rise
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Euro 2024 Champions Spain enjoy open bus parade in Madrid

Euro 2024: Champions Spain enjoy open bus parade in Madrid

Updated on: 17 July,2024 08:13 AM IST  |  Madrid
AFP |

Top

After receptions with King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, La Roja were paraded through the capital city on an open-top bus

Euro 2024: Champions Spain enjoy open bus parade in Madrid

Spain players during an open bus parade on Monday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Euro 2024: Champions Spain enjoy open bus parade in Madrid
x
00:00

Thousands of people in Madrid welcomed Spain’s squad home on Monday after they beat England to win Euro 2024


After receptions with King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, La Roja were paraded through the capital city on an open-top bus. 


‘We want more’ 


“We want a lot,” Sanchez said. “We want more,” he added. 

Meanwhile, Gibraltar on Tuesday expressed fury over the “offensive” and “discriminatory” chants by several Spain players. During the celebrations here, several players grabbed the microphone to sing, with captain Alvaro Morata belting out “Gibraltar es espanol” — “Gibraltar is Spanish” — in a chant also picked up by Rodri, who plays for English club Manchester City. 

Also Read: Euro 2024: Switzerland playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri ends national-team career after standout goal

Gibraltar fury 

The chants were not lost on Gibraltar, a tiny British territory at the southern tip of Spain, whose government expressed anger at such “discriminatory political statements that are hugely offensive to Gibraltarians”.  

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Euro 2024 spain england football sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK