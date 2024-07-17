Euro 2024: Champions Spain enjoy open bus parade in Madrid

After receptions with King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, La Roja were paraded through the capital city on an open-top bus

Spain players during an open bus parade on Monday. Pic/AFP

Thousands of people in Madrid welcomed Spain’s squad home on Monday after they beat England to win Euro 2024.

After receptions with King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, La Roja were paraded through the capital city on an open-top bus.

‘We want more’

“We want a lot,” Sanchez said. “We want more,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gibraltar on Tuesday expressed fury over the “offensive” and “discriminatory” chants by several Spain players. During the celebrations here, several players grabbed the microphone to sing, with captain Alvaro Morata belting out “Gibraltar es espanol” — “Gibraltar is Spanish” — in a chant also picked up by Rodri, who plays for English club Manchester City.

Gibraltar fury

The chants were not lost on Gibraltar, a tiny British territory at the southern tip of Spain, whose government expressed anger at such “discriminatory political statements that are hugely offensive to Gibraltarians”.

