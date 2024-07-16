It was his seventh major tournament since going to the 2010 World Cup as an 18-year-old

Xherdan Shaqiri. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Euro 2024: Switzerland playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri ends national-team career after standout goal x 00:00

Switzerland forward Xherdan Shaqiri ended his national-team career on Monday at the age of 32.

The Chicago Fire playmaker announced the news nine days after his 125th game for Switzerland, which ended in a penalty shootout loss to England in the European Championship quarterfinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming on as an extra-time substitute, the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich player struck the England crossbar direct from a corner in the 1-1 draw before scoring his penalty kick in the shootout.

Shaqiri got just one start in five Euro 2024 games and scored one of the best goals of the tournament against Scotland.

It was his seventh major tournament since going to the 2010 World Cup as an 18-year-old. That was the only tournament where Shaqiri did not score.

Also Read: Colombia suffered due to delayed start: Coach Nestor Lorenzo

"It's time for me to say goodbye to the national team. Thank you," he wrote in a social media post.

Shaqiri's 125 games for Switzerland is second only to his long-time teammate and captain Granit Xhaka who has 130. He scored 32 goals including five at the World Cup and five in European Championships.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever