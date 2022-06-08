Ex-football chiefs Blatter, Platini face fraud trial

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 June,2022 08:10 AM IST  |  Lausanne
The pair are being tried over a two million Swiss franc ($2.08 million) payment in 2011 to Platini, who was then in charge of European football’s governing body UEFA

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini. Pic/AFP


Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, once the chiefs of world and European football, face trial on Wednesday over a suspected fraudulent payment that shook the sport and torpedoed their time at the top. 

Former FIFA president Blatter, 86, and Platini, 66, start a two-week trial at Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court in the southern city of Bellinzona, following a mammoth investigation that began in 2015 and lasted six years.




