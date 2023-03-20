Breaking News
FA Cup: Sixy haaland!

Updated on: 20 March,2023 07:42 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Star striker Erling’s sixth hat-trick of the season helps Manchester City thrash Vincent Kompany’s Burnley 6-0 to storm into FA Cup semi-finals

Man City’s Erling Haaland celebrates his goal against Burnley during Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final in Manchester. Pic/Getty Images


Burnley manager Vincent Kompany endured a nightmare return to Manchester City on Saturday as Erling Haaland scored his sixth hat-trick of the season in a 6-0 rout that sent Pep Guardiola’s men into the FA Cup semi-finals. 


Kompany, who won four Premier League titles in an 11-year career at City as a player, was given a hero’s reception at the Etihad. But on the pitch City showed no mercy towards their former captain as Haaland took his tally for the season to 42 goals.



Alvarez nets twice


Julian Alvarez also scored twice and Cole Palmer netted the other goal as City remained on course for a treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup. 

Haaland scored five as RB Leipzig were put to the sword in a 7-0 thrashing in the Champions League in midweek. The Norwegian has now scored at least a hat-trick in six of his 19 appearances at the Etihad this season. 

“It’s been a good couple of games—important games. [To win] 7-0 and 6-0 before the national team break is impressive. I’m really happy,” said Haaland. 

“I think we’re in the part of the season where we should be at our best.” 

Also read: Premier League: Bukayo Saka’s brace helps Arsenal sink Palace

Burnley are storming towards a return to the Premier League in Kompany’s first season in charge. But the Championship leaders were shown the gulf they have to bridge next season by a clinical City display. 

‘Proud to come here’

“It is always a place I am proud to come back but I was also proud to come here with Burnley,” said Kompany.

The visitors had started the brighter of the two sides but were undone once Haaland opened the scoring by prodding home Alvarez’s pass on 32 minutes. 

Moments later it was 2-0 as Phil Foden was released down the left to square for Haaland to stroke home. City’s number nine completed his hat-trick on the rebound after Foden’s shot came back off the post. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

pep guardiola manchester city fa cup football sports news Sports Update

