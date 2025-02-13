FC Goa break 13-game winless run against Mumbai City with 3-1 victory

Guarrotxena scored in the 34th and 41st minutes before Borja Herrera added another goal for FC Goa in the 64th minute

Spanish striker Iker Guarrotxena struck a brace as FC Goa defeated Mumbai City FC 3-1 to snap their 13-game-long winless run against the Islanders in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Wednesday.

Guarrotxena scored in the 34th and 41st minutes before Borja Herrera added another goal for FC Goa in the 64th minute.

Lallianzuala Chhangte (90+7th) pulled one back for Mumbai City.

The Gaurs have thus strengthened their placing at the second spot, bagging 39 points after 20 games with 11 victories and six draws.

Guarrotxena attacked the FC Goa defence single-handedly, taking the onus to score the first goal with a brilliant effort in the 24th minute.

Picking the ball at the edge of the 18-yard box, Guarrotxena tip-toed the entire Mumbai City defence before getting to a central position, still outside the penalty area, before drilling the ball into the bottom right corner to capture the lead. Guarrotxena doubled the lead for the visitors through the help of Udanta Singh in the 41st minute.

