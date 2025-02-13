Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr hits back at mocking Man City fans by setting up late winner in 3-2 victory over English giants; says criticism motivates him further

Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz (right) celebrates with Kylian Mbappe (centre) and Vinicius Junior after scoring against Manchester City in Manchester on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Fans Mock, Vini Rocks! x 00:00

Vinicius Junior started the night with a reminder of his Ballon d’Or heartbreak, but ended it by reminding Manchester City why Real Madrid have such a strong record in the Champions League.

Real Madrid twice came from behind before snatching a dramatic stoppage time winner in their 3-2 play-off round first leg victory over Premier League champions City on Tuesday.

Home fans displayed a huge banner with a picture of City midfielder Rodri Hernandez holding the Ballon d’Or, which he won in October 2024 ahead of Vinicius.

Real Madrid reacted angrily, refusing to attend the ceremony. “Stop crying your heart out” City’s banner chided the Spanish giants, giving a nod to a song of the same name by Manchester band Oasis.

Bellingham, Mbappe score

However it was City who ended the night in tears after Jude Bellingham stabbed home a late winner, set up by Vinicius. Kylian Mbappe levelled for Madrid after Erling Haaland sent them ahead, and Brahim Diaz snatched an 86th minute equaliser after the Norwegian netted his second from the penalty spot. Vinicius and Bellingham combined for Madrid’s third in the 92nd minute, sealing another late comeback win for a side who have made a habit of them in Europe.

The home fans certainly had Vinicius in their sights though. “Where’s your Ballon d’Or?” jeered supporters at the Brazilian winger. Vinicius responded in the moment by pointing at the badge on his sleeve, the number 15 representing Real Madrid’s record number of European Cup triumphs.

“I saw the banner, but whenever opposition fans do things [like that] it gives me more strength to have a great game, and here I did that,” Vinicius told Movistar. “They know our history, everything we’ve done in this competition.”

Dortmund, Juve win too

Meanwhile, Serhou Guirassy inspired Borussia Dortmund to a 3-0 win at Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday to help the German side take control of the Champions League play-off round tie. Guinea international Guirassy became the competition’s outright top scorer with his 10th goal after an hour before turning provider with a fine cross for Pascal Gross to net the second for last season’s runners-up. Karim Adeyemi struck the third as Dortmund’s rapid counter-attack sliced open the hosts at the Jose Alvalade Stadium to complete their first leg victory.

In another match, Samuel Mbangula boosted Juventus’ chances of reaching the last 16 of the Champions League by netting the late winner in Tuesday’s 2-1 success over PSV Eindhoven in Turin. Winger Mbangula forced home the decisive goal eight minutes from the end at the Allianz Stadium to give Juve a lead to take to next week’s second leg.

