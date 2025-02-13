Kerala enter semis thanks to 1-run lead

Player of the match Salman Nizar (44 not out) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (67 not out) added 115 runs for the seventh wicket as Kerala made 295 for six in their second innings

Salman Nizar

Kerala produced a doughty batting effort to hang on to a draw against Jammu and Kashmir, and progressed to the Ranji Trophy semi-finals on the back of a slender 1-run first innings lead here on Wednesday.

