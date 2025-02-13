Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Kerala enter semis thanks to 1 run lead

Updated on: 13 February,2025 07:49 AM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Player of the match Salman Nizar (44 not out) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (67 not out)  added 115 runs for the seventh wicket as Kerala made 295 for six in their second innings

Salman Nizar

Kerala produced a doughty batting effort to hang on to a draw against Jammu and Kashmir, and progressed to the Ranji Trophy semi-finals on the back of a slender 1-run first innings lead here on Wednesday.


Player of the match Salman Nizar (44 not out) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (67 not out)  added 115 runs for the seventh wicket as Kerala made 295 for six in their second innings.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ranji trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

