Earlier, Karnataka, starting from overnight 267-5, lost five wickets quickly and were bowled out for 304 in their first innings on a rather placid pitch

Representation pic

Listen to this article Haryana, Kerala enter quarters; heartbreak for Karnataka x 00:00

Karnataka’s tiny hopes of entering the Ranji Trophy knockouts from Elite Group ‘C’ were dissipated along with Haryana skipper Ankit Kumar’s smooth hundred here on Friday. Ankit’s 118 (154b, 19x4) guided Haryana to 232-5 at stumps on Day Two here, leaving them trailing the hosts by 72 runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Oz tighten grip against SL on rain-marred day

Earlier, Karnataka, starting from overnight 267-5, lost five wickets quickly and were bowled out for 304 in their first innings on a rather placid pitch. In fact, once Haryana avoided the follow-on mark of 154, they have assured a berth in the quarter-finals for the first time since the 2016-17 season, when they had lost to Jharkhand.

This is the first time Karnataka are missing a place in the knockouts since the 2015-16 season. At Thumba, Kerala walloped Bihar by an innings and 169 runs inside two days to go on top of Group ‘C’ with 28 points. After amassing 351, Kerala bundled out Bihar for 64 in their first innings and for 118 in their second dig to celebrate a massive win.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever