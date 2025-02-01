Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Haryana Kerala enter quarters heartbreak for Karnataka

Haryana, Kerala enter quarters; heartbreak for Karnataka

Updated on: 01 February,2025 07:53 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

Earlier, Karnataka, starting from overnight 267-5, lost five wickets quickly and were bowled out for 304 in their first innings on a rather placid pitch

Haryana, Kerala enter quarters; heartbreak for Karnataka

Representation pic

Karnataka’s tiny hopes of entering the Ranji Trophy knockouts from Elite Group ‘C’ were dissipated along with Haryana skipper Ankit Kumar’s smooth hundred here on Friday. Ankit’s 118 (154b, 19x4) guided Haryana to 232-5 at stumps on Day Two here, leaving them trailing the hosts by 72 runs.


Also Read: Oz tighten grip against SL on rain-marred day


Earlier, Karnataka, starting from overnight 267-5, lost five wickets quickly and were bowled out for 304 in their first innings on a rather placid pitch. In fact, once Haryana avoided the follow-on mark of 154, they have assured a berth in the quarter-finals for the first time since the 2016-17 season, when they had lost to Jharkhand.


This is the first time Karnataka are missing a place in the knockouts since the 2015-16 season. At Thumba, Kerala walloped Bihar by an innings and 169 runs inside two days to go on top of Group ‘C’ with 28 points. After amassing 351, Kerala bundled out Bihar for 64 in their first innings and for 118 in their second dig to celebrate a massive win.

