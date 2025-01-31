Ranji Trophy: KL Rahul returns to the pavilion for 26 vs Haryana

However, just as he appeared to settle down, Rahul fell in the post-lunch session to Haryana’s in-form pacer Anshul Kamboj

KL Rahul

KL Rahul’s much-anticipated return to Ranji Trophy lasted a mere 37 balls as the India opener was dismissed for 26, leaving Karnataka at 267-5 against Haryana on Day One of their must-win Group ‘C’ match here on Thursday.

Making his first Ranji Trophy appearance since February 2020, local hero Rahul walked in at No. 3 to a warm reception from the semi-packed M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with chants of ‘Rahul, Rahul’ echoing through the stands. The stylish right-hander looked in fine touch from the outset, striking four crisp boundaries in a fluent 54-run stand with Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal for the second wicket.

Rahul dismissed by Kamboj

However, just as he appeared to settle down, Rahul fell in the post-lunch session to Haryana’s in-form pacer Anshul Kamboj. The leading wicket-taker for Haryana this season produced a peach of a delivery that forced the experienced India batter into an edge, with wicketkeeper Rohit Sharma making no mistake behind the stumps. Rahul had last featured in a Ranji Trophy match nearly four years ago, against Bengal in the quarter-final, where he had scores of 26 and 0 in Karnataka’s 174-run defeat.

That elbow injury

This season, his participation was delayed by an elbow injury, which ruled him out of Karnataka’s previous game against Punjab. His most recent first-class outing before this came in the Duleep Trophy in September last year, where he represented India A in a losing effort. On a day when everyone wanted Rahul to make it big, it was the India discard and Karnataka skipper Agarwal who shone with a half-century.

