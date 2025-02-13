Breaking News
Mumbai U-14 claim WZ title

Mumbai U-14 claim WZ title

Updated on: 13 February,2025 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The Mumbai Cricket Association announced a Rs 25 lakh reward for the team.

Mumbai U-14 claim WZ title

The victorious U-14 Mumbai team with MCA officials at Wankhede

Mumbai U-14 claim WZ title
Mumbai emerged champions of the West Zone U-14 League 2024-25 by beating Saurashtra in Mumbai on Wednesday, by topping the points table.


Also Read: Asalanka’s career-best powers SL to 49-run win


The Mumbai Cricket Association announced a Rs 25 lakh reward for the team. 


Brief scores
Saurashtra 189 (Deep Sidhpura 44, Poojan Sabui 33; Shane Raza 5-43)& 76-4 (Aaryan Sangani 44*; Agastya Kashikar 4-14) drew with Mumbai 259 (Devashish Godke 75*, Agastya Kashikar 47, Aarush Kolhe 37; Luv Nimavat 5-48)

mumbai cricket association wankhede cricket news sports news Sports Update

