Mumbai U-14 claim WZ title

The Mumbai Cricket Association announced a Rs 25 lakh reward for the team.
The victorious U-14 Mumbai team with MCA officials at Wankhede
Mumbai emerged champions of the West Zone U-14 League 2024-25 by beating Saurashtra in Mumbai on Wednesday, by topping the points table.
Brief scores
Saurashtra 189 (Deep Sidhpura 44, Poojan Sabui 33; Shane Raza 5-43)& 76-4 (Aaryan Sangani 44*; Agastya Kashikar 4-14) drew with Mumbai 259 (Devashish Godke 75*, Agastya Kashikar 47, Aarush Kolhe 37; Luv Nimavat 5-48)