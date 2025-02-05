Breaking News
GBS outbreak in Pune: PMC seals 19 private RO water plants
Met CM Fadnavis regarding pending works in Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse
BMC budget gives 'hollow promises', neglects civic issues: NCP (SP)
Man shot dead by his group members after being 'mistaken to be wild animal'
Financial relations between Munde and Karad should be probed by ED: Danve
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > MCA doesnt forget them

MCA doesn’t forget them!

Updated on: 06 February,2025 09:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

MCA doesn’t forget them!

MCA doesn’t forget them!

MCA joint secretary Deepak Patil, executive secretary CS Naik, veteran cricket statistician and scorer Sudhir Vaidya, MCA president Ajinkya Naik, secretary Abhay Hadap and Apex Council member Surendra Harmalkar at Vaidya’s Pune residence to honour him for his services rendered at the Wankhede Stadium, which is celebrating its 50th year as a Test centre.

Listen to this article
MCA doesn’t forget them!
x
00:00

MCA joint secretary Deepak Patil, executive secretary CS Naik, veteran cricket statistician and scorer Sudhir Vaidya, MCA president Ajinkya Naik, secretary Abhay Hadap and Apex Council member Surendra Harmalkar at Vaidya’s Pune residence to honour him for his services rendered at the Wankhede Stadium, which is celebrating its 50th year as a Test centre.



Mumbai Cricket Association and Shivaji Park Gymkhana officials with Madhav Gothoskar (fourth from left), whom they visited in Pune on Tuesday to honour him as part of the 50 years of Wankhede Stadium celebrations.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

wankhede mumbai cricket association sports news cricket news sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK