MCA doesn’t forget them!
MCA joint secretary Deepak Patil, executive secretary CS Naik, veteran cricket statistician and scorer Sudhir Vaidya, MCA president Ajinkya Naik, secretary Abhay Hadap and Apex Council member Surendra Harmalkar at Vaidya’s Pune residence to honour him for his services rendered at the Wankhede Stadium, which is celebrating its 50th year as a Test centre.
Mumbai Cricket Association and Shivaji Park Gymkhana officials with Madhav Gothoskar (fourth from left), whom they visited in Pune on Tuesday to honour him as part of the 50 years of Wankhede Stadium celebrations.