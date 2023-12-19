Breaking News
Feyenoord meet Roma AC Milan take on Rennes

Feyenoord meet Roma, AC Milan take on Rennes

Updated on: 19 December,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  Nyon (Switzerland)
AP , PTI |

AC Milan stayed alive by beating Newcastle in its final Champions League game and was rewarded with a match against Rennes

Feyenoord meet Roma, AC Milan take on Rennes

Feyenoord's players celebrates their win at the end of the Dutch Eredivisie football match between Heracles Almelo and Feyenoord at the Erve Asito stadium in Almelo. Pic/AFP

Feyenoord and Roma will meet in the playoffs to enter the Europa League’s round of 16 in a repeat of their title match in the UEFA Conference League in 2022.
Roma won that match 1-0 to give Jose Mourinho another European trophy. 


Also Read: Copenhagen drawn v City, Napoli face Barca


AC Milan stayed alive by beating Newcastle in its final Champions League game and was rewarded with a match against Rennes.


