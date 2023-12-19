Feyenoord meet Roma, AC Milan take on Rennes

AC Milan stayed alive by beating Newcastle in its final Champions League game and was rewarded with a match against Rennes

Feyenoord's players celebrates their win at the end of the Dutch Eredivisie football match between Heracles Almelo and Feyenoord at the Erve Asito stadium in Almelo. Pic/AFP

Feyenoord and Roma will meet in the playoffs to enter the Europa League’s round of 16 in a repeat of their title match in the UEFA Conference League in 2022.

Roma won that match 1-0 to give Jose Mourinho another European trophy.

AC Milan stayed alive by beating Newcastle in its final Champions League game and was rewarded with a match against Rennes.

