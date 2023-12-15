PSG’s teen Zaire-Emery, whose crucial goal helped French side scrape into last 16 with 1-1 draw v Dortmund, insists they were unlucky not to score more

PSG’s Warren Zaire-Emery (right) celebrates his equaliser against Borussia Dortmund in Germany on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article ‘Ball just didn’t go in’ x 00:00

Paris Saint-Germain scraped into the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund as Newcastle lost to AC Milan in the group’s other game.

In danger of a first group-stage exit since the Qatari takeover in 2011, PSG came from a goal down to earn the point that sent them through as Group F runners-up. Dortmund secured top spot with Milan third, behind PSG on head-to-head goal difference, and Newcastle finishing bottom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeyemi opens scoring

Karim Adeyemi gave Dortmund the lead early in the second half, but teenager Warren Zaire-Emery equalised as PSG reached the knockout phase for the 12th season in a row in their latest bid for a maiden Champions League title.

Kylian Mbappe had the ball in the net late on, but VAR showed the France striker was narrowly offside. “We’re happy but we know we could have done better,” Zaire-Emery told broadcaster Canal Plus. “We played well, but football is like that at times, sometimes the ball just doesn’t want to go in.”

Also Read: Mbappe strikes as PSG defeat Monaco 5-2 to take 4-point lead

Despite the result, PSG’s timid showing means Luis Enrique’s side have plenty to do if they wish to go much further on the European stage. “We are still alive. No team will hope to play us in the next round,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique.

Dortmund will avoid several of the competition favourites including holders Manchester City and Real Madrid, both possible last-16 opponents for PSG, in the draw to be held on Monday. “We’re far from the finished article,” PSG captain Marquinhos said. “We’re going to have to prepare well and prepare better because bigger opponents are on the way.”

Dominant Dortmund

Dortmund will play in the knockouts for the fifth time in six seasons, although they have only reached the quarter-finals once since 2017. “Of course, you can’t play against a team like Paris without the opponent getting chances,” said Dortmund boss Edin Terzic.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever