Breaking News
Mumbai crime: Notorious thief targeting Jain temples arrested by Borivali Police
Six people sentenced to life imprisonment for killing pregnant women in Jalna
Parliament security breach: Shows how serious job condition is in India: Aaditya
Mumbai: 30-year-old man held for molesting minor girl in Andheri
Maharashtra: Police arrest man for abetting suicide of married woman in Bhiwandi
IndiGo loader arrested at Mumbai airport for stealing from check-in luggage
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Ball just didnt go in

‘Ball just didn’t go in’

Updated on: 15 December,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Dortmund (Germany)
AFP |

Top

PSG’s teen Zaire-Emery, whose crucial goal helped French side scrape into last 16 with 1-1 draw v Dortmund, insists they were unlucky not to score more

‘Ball just didn’t go in’

PSG’s Warren Zaire-Emery (right) celebrates his equaliser against Borussia Dortmund in Germany on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
‘Ball just didn’t go in’
x
00:00

Paris Saint-Germain scraped into the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund as Newcastle lost to AC Milan in the group’s other game. 


In danger of a first group-stage exit since the Qatari takeover in 2011, PSG came from a goal down to earn the point that sent them through as Group F runners-up. Dortmund secured top spot with Milan third, behind PSG on head-to-head goal difference, and Newcastle finishing bottom. 


Adeyemi opens scoring


Karim Adeyemi gave Dortmund the lead early in the second half, but teenager Warren Zaire-Emery equalised as PSG reached the knockout phase for the 12th season in a row in their latest bid for a maiden Champions League title. 

Kylian Mbappe had the ball in the net late on, but VAR showed the France striker was narrowly offside. “We’re happy but we know we could have done better,” Zaire-Emery told broadcaster Canal Plus. “We played well, but football is like that at times, sometimes the ball just doesn’t want to go in.” 

Also Read: Mbappe strikes as PSG defeat Monaco 5-2 to take 4-point lead

Despite the result, PSG’s timid showing means Luis Enrique’s side have plenty to do if they wish to go much further on the European stage. “We are still alive. No team will hope to play us in the next round,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique.

Dortmund will avoid several of the competition favourites including holders Manchester City and Real Madrid, both possible last-16 opponents for PSG, in the draw to be held on Monday. “We’re far from the finished article,” PSG captain Marquinhos said. “We’re going to have to prepare well and prepare better because bigger opponents are on the way.”

Dominant Dortmund

Dortmund will play in the knockouts for the fifth time in six seasons, although they have only reached the quarter-finals once since 2017.  “Of course, you can’t play against a team like Paris without the opponent getting chances,” said Dortmund boss Edin Terzic. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris St Germain ac milan uefa champions league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK