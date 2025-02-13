Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > FIFA staffer arrested in alleged underage sex case

FIFA staffer arrested in alleged underage sex case

Updated on: 13 February,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  Miami
AP , PTI |

Top

Coles is a project leader with FIFA Sound, the department that organizes music for the soccer body’s events and broadcasts

FIFA staffer arrested in alleged underage sex case

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
FIFA staffer arrested in alleged underage sex case
x
00:00

A staffer at FIFA has reportedly been arrested in Miami on suspicion of having sex with an underage boy while on a work trip from Zurich.


“FIFA is aware of ongoing legal proceedings in Miami in relation to a private matter of a person that is employed by FIFA,” the world soccer body said in a statement Wednesday. “FIFA has no further comment at this stage.”


Also Read: High five for India


The Miami Herald reported Jack Coles was detained Friday by federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations at a hotel near FIFA’s offices in the Coral Gables neighborhood.

Coles is a project leader with FIFA Sound, the department that organizes music for the soccer body’s events and broadcasts.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

FIFA football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK