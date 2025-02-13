Coles is a project leader with FIFA Sound, the department that organizes music for the soccer body’s events and broadcasts

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article FIFA staffer arrested in alleged underage sex case x 00:00

A staffer at FIFA has reportedly been arrested in Miami on suspicion of having sex with an underage boy while on a work trip from Zurich.

ADVERTISEMENT

“FIFA is aware of ongoing legal proceedings in Miami in relation to a private matter of a person that is employed by FIFA,” the world soccer body said in a statement Wednesday. “FIFA has no further comment at this stage.”

Also Read: High five for India

The Miami Herald reported Jack Coles was detained Friday by federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations at a hotel near FIFA’s offices in the Coral Gables neighborhood.

Coles is a project leader with FIFA Sound, the department that organizes music for the soccer body’s events and broadcasts.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever