High five for India

India’s men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and MR Arjun in Qingdao, China, yesterday. Pic/BAI

India made a sizzling start to their campaign, delivering a 5-0 thrashing to Macau in their opening Group D tie of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship here on Wednesday.

Having won the bronze medal in the last edition in Dubai, India are now assured of a quarter-final berth. They will next face Korea in their second and final group tie on Thursday.

The mixed doubles pair of Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath, the newly-crowned National Games gold medallists, gave India a rousing start, recording a 21-10, 21-9 win against Iok Chong Leong and Weng Chi Ng in the opening match.

In men’s singles, 2021 World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen then outwitted Pang Fong Pui 21-16, 21-12, making it 2-0. Malvika Bansod, the 2024 Hylo Open finalist, then sealed the tie for India with a dominant 21-15, 21-9 win over Hao Wai Chan in women’s singles.

Chirag Shetty paired up with MR Arjun and prevailed 21-15, 21-19 over Chin Pon Pui and Kok Wen Vong in men’s doubles. The world number 9 women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand completed the demolition with a 21-10, 21-5 thrashing of NG Weng Chi and Pui Chi Wa in the final match.

Thursday’s match against Korea will decide the group topper.

