Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > High five for India

High five for India

Updated on: 13 February,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  Qingdao (China)
PTI |

Top

Indians rout Macau 5-0 in league tie to seal quarter-final berth at Asia Mixed Team Championship; face Korea next

High five for India

India’s men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and MR Arjun in Qingdao, China, yesterday. Pic/BAI

Listen to this article
High five for India
x
00:00

India made a sizzling start to their campaign, delivering a 5-0 thrashing to Macau in their opening Group D tie of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship here on Wednesday.


Having won the bronze medal in the last edition in Dubai, India are now assured of a quarter-final berth. They will next face Korea in their second and final group tie on Thursday.


Also Read: TT star Manika Batra’s dad passes away


The mixed doubles pair of Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath, the newly-crowned National Games gold medallists, gave India a rousing start, recording a 21-10, 21-9 win against Iok Chong Leong and Weng Chi Ng in the opening match.

In men’s singles, 2021 World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen then outwitted Pang Fong Pui 21-16, 21-12, making it 2-0. Malvika Bansod, the 2024 Hylo Open finalist, then sealed the tie for India with a dominant 21-15, 21-9 win over Hao Wai Chan in women’s singles.

Chirag Shetty paired up with MR Arjun and prevailed 21-15, 21-19 over Chin Pon Pui and Kok Wen Vong in men’s doubles. The world number 9 women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand completed the demolition with a 21-10, 21-5 thrashing of NG Weng Chi and Pui Chi Wa in the final match.

Thursday’s match against Korea will decide the group topper. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Chirag Shetty Lakshya Sen badminton sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK