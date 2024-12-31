Can you smash these deliveries?

Gear up for 2025 by answering these 25 questions across various sports disciplines

Neeraj Chopra

1 Which four Asian clubs have qualified for the 32-team 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the US in June-July 2025?

2 Bihar youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest player to earn an IPL deal starting from the 2025 season with Rajasthan Royals (RR), made his Ranji debut against which team, scoring 19 and 12 after opening the batting?

3 A rule that allows the pitcher to be assigned to the designated hitter (DH) spot in the batting order and to remain as the designated hitter even if replaced on the mound by another pitcher is named after which superstar who is expected to be back in action against the Chicago Cubs on March 18-19?

4 In a seismic sponsorship shakeup, Celsius, a growing name in motorsport sponsorships, is set to replace Monster Energy as the primary energy drink sponsor of which Formula One driver in 2025?

5 Which NBA legend’s son was signed with the Sacramento Kings before being waived in order to join the Stockton Kings (G League) for the 2025 season?

6 The newly-crowned world chess champion Gukesh Dommaraju will face which two former world champions in the opening tournament of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025 in Weissenhaus, Germany?

7 Which Australian teen sprinting sensation, who recently broke the 56-year-old Australian 200m sprint record, previously held by Peter Norman, will travel to the US to train with Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles for the 2025 season?

8 Which Indian city will host the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships 2025?

9 Which upcoming animated kids’ series, inspired and named after a sporting icon and recently acquired by Disney Branded Television, is expected to premiere on the Disney Channel and stream globally on Disney+ in 2025?

10 Abhishek Kumar Dalhor from Majhi Mumbai became the most expensive player of which Indian league for its upcoming second season, scheduled to be held in Mumbai from January 26 to February 15, 2025?

11 India will host which country for the Davis Cup World Group playoff tie, to be held at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Feb 1-2?

12 Caesars Superdome, the venue for the National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl LIX, scheduled to be played on February 9, was used as a “shelter of last resort” for which disaster on August 29, 2005?

13 The World Cup of which sport will return after a gap of nine years with India hosting and winning each of the previous three editions in 2004, 2007 & 2016 and staging the upcoming edition as well?

14 Neeraj Chopra has roped in which javelin legend as his new coach ahead of the 2025 season?

15 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff joined as the brand ambassadors for which sport’s World Cup event, set to take place in New Delhi from January 13 to 19?

16 Which two famous golfers are the masterminds behind the interactive, technology-infused golf league, TGL or Tomorrow’s Golf League, set to debut on January 7?

17 A much-anticipated bout between which two two-time world boxing champions is expected to take place in 2025?

18 Which two-time American Olympic champion has been seeking a record-extending 100th World Cup win in 2025 after crashing out of the giant slalom in Killington, Vermont, in December 2024 due to injuries?

19 Which participating country at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), scheduled to be held in Morocco in December, is the only nation to have lifted the trophy twice in the past 15 years as the tournament’s past eight editions have provided seven different champions?

20 The world’s largest single event of which sport will take place from September 26 to October 5, 2025 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi?

21 India’s first-ever cricket stadium with a hotel is set to open in which Rajasthan city during 2025?

22 Which docuseries, directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Zach Heinzerling, and produced by David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jason Reed, and Jon Weinbach for Skydance Sports, will be released on Netflix in 2025?

23 Which boxing legend, to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2025, is also a candidate for the Senate election in his home country?

24 Which basketball star’s no. 22 jersey will be retired on February 2, 2025, during a ceremony at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa?

25 The World Cup for which multi-genre sports will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in July-August in 2025?

Suvan Pal is an author and broadcast journalist based in Taipei, Taiwan