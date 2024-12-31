Don’t rule out a stupendous 2025 for Novak Djokovic, Erling Haaland and others

The Norwegian, who became a dad recently, is enjoying his break and hoping for more goals in the new year to change the fortunes of his team, who have had a slump recently

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, who boasts of an unprecedented 24 Grand Slams, had one of his worst years performance-wise in 2024, returning zero Slams. The World No. 7 will hope for more trophies in the new year after announcing retired tennis ace Andy Murray as his new coach recently, starting with his most successful tournament, the Australian Open starting from January 12, where he has won 10 titles.

Erling Haaland’s last goal of the season for Manchester City was his 19th of the season (v Leicester on Sunday). The Norwegian, who became a dad recently, is enjoying his break and hoping for more goals in the new year to change the fortunes of his team, who have had a slump recently. West Ham on Jan 4 had better watch out.

Jannik Sinner, the current World No. 1 in tennis, had an up-and-down 2024, where he won two Grand Slam titles — the Australian Open and the US Open — but has also faced a lot of questions after being subject of a doping issue. The Italian will look to a great 2025.

India's chess has seen a big boom in 2024, with the Indian team winning gold at the Olympiad as well as D Gukesh becoming the youngest-ever World Champion at 18. The nation will look to build on this momentum in 2025.

Mohamed Salah is unsure of signing a new deal with Liverpool in 2025 amidst reports of them close to doing so. At the moment, the Egyptian says he is focused on helping the Reds win the English Premier League.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Greek tennis star will want a smashing 2025 after what he endured in the previous year where his ranking dropped from No. 3 to 11. The United Cup in Perth was not all that memorable but the rest of Australia could well be kinder to Tsitsipas.