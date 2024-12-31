“It was 5-4 to us, but they were 30-0 up, and winning that point really lifted our energy. The crowd got behind us, and we used that momentum to win the game and the set”

Nick Kyrgios (left) and Novak Djokovic (right) after their win in Brisbane yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Djokovic-Kyrgios light up Brisbane with stunning win x 00:00

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios teamed up to defeat Alexander Erler and Andreas Mies 6-4, 6-7(4), 10-8 in the men’s doubles of the Brisbane International, an ATP 250 event at Pat Rafter Arena on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The match which lasted for an hour and 48 minutes was a showcase of creativity and skill, with Djokovic and Kyrgios delighting fans through their contrasting styles.

A standout moment occurred in the 10th game of the first set when Djokovic executed an around-the-net backhand winner off a sharp-angled volley from Mies. The Serbian maestro’s precision drew a raucous cheer from the Brisbane crowd, leaving Kyrgios in awe. “That was a great setup by Mies, and I just went for it,” Djokovic recounted.

Also Read: United Cup: Swiatek romps, Tsitsipas loses

“It was 5-4 to us, but they were 30-0 up, and winning that point really lifted our energy. The crowd got behind us, and we used that momentum to win the game and the set.”

Kyrgios was quick to laud his partner’s brilliance: “That’s just an iconic Novak moment. The way he moves, I’ve never moved like that in my life! My tweener might be flashier, but that shot is what the fans will remember. Honestly, I was just loving it.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever