The Czech won three Olympic gold medals (1992, 1996, 2000) and as many world titles (1993, 1995, 2001) in his illustrious career. Zelezny holds the world record of 98.48m in the event

Jan Zelezny

Listen to this article Neeraj ropes in Czech Great Zelezny AS coach x 00:00

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday roped in three-time Olympic champion and world record holder Jan Zelezny as his coach, setting the ball rolling for the upcoming season, where he will defend his World title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra pleas to lay down Mondotrack in Patiala

Zelezny, 58, is widely considered the greatest javelin thrower of the modern era. The Czech won three Olympic gold medals (1992, 1996, 2000) and as many world titles (1993, 1995, 2001) in his illustrious career. Zelezny holds the world record of 98.48m in the event.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever