Neeraj ropes in Czech Great Zelezny AS coach

Updated on: 10 November,2024 08:23 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The Czech won three Olympic gold medals (1992, 1996, 2000) and as many world titles (1993, 1995, 2001) in his illustrious career. Zelezny holds the world record of 98.48m in the event

Neeraj ropes in Czech Great Zelezny AS coach

Jan Zelezny

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday roped in three-time Olympic champion and world record holder Jan Zelezny as his coach, setting the ball rolling for the upcoming season, where he will defend his World title.


Also Read: Neeraj Chopra pleas to lay down Mondotrack in Patiala


Zelezny, 58, is widely considered the greatest javelin thrower of the modern era. The Czech won three Olympic gold medals (1992, 1996, 2000) and as many world titles (1993, 1995, 2001) in his illustrious career. Zelezny holds the world record of 98.48m in the event.


Neeraj Chopra athletics sports sports news Sports Update

