×
Breaking News
Shraddha murder case: She’d be alive if our cops had acted, says Fadnavis
‘CM Shinde must step in to tackle Ghatkopar east-west bridge chaos’
Money laundering case: Court likely to pronounce order on ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik's bail plea
No village from Maharashtra will go anywhere: Fadnavis on Bommai's statement
'Multiple fatalities' in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart store, gunman dead
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised in Pune following health complications

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > FIFA World Cup 2022 Ankle worry for England captain Kane

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ankle worry for England captain Kane

Updated on: 24 November,2022 08:54 AM IST  |  Doha
AFP |

Top

Kane left the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday with strapping to his ankle after the 6-2 win over Iran but took part in a light training session on Tuesday

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ankle worry for England captain Kane

Harry Kane


England captain Harry Kane is due to have a scan on his ankle, two days before his country face the United States in the World Cup, reports said on Wednesday. 


Kane left the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday with strapping to his ankle after the 6-2 win over Iran but took part in a light training session on Tuesday. 



Gareth Southgate’s side face the Americans on Friday knowing that a victory would guarantee them a place in the knockout stage. Kane, who was the top scorer at the last World Cup in Russia, has a history of ankle injuries.


Also Read: European teams won't wear OneLove armband

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Harry Kane england FIFA World Cup 2022 football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK