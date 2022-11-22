European teams wont wear OneLove armband

The “OneLove” armband due to be worn by the likes of England captain Harry Kane and Germany counterpart Manuel Neuer is designed as part of a campaign to promote inclusivity

England's Harry Kane and Germany's Manuel Neuer. Pics/AFP

England, Germany and five other European teams at the World Cup on Monday abandoned plans to wear a rainbow-themed armband in support of LGBTQ rights, citing the threat of disciplinary action from FIFA.

“FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play,” the seven teams said in a joint statement.

Under FIFA rules, players wearing kit that is not authorised by football’s world governing body could be shown a yellow card. If that player was then shown a second yellow card, they would be sent off. The “OneLove” armband due to be worn by the likes of England captain Harry Kane and Germany counterpart Manuel Neuer is designed as part of a campaign to promote inclusivity.

