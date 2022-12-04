FIFA World Cup 2022: England bond over card game ahead of Senegal clash in Qatar

Werewolf, a game of roleplay and deduction, has become a popular pastime for the squad between games. “It’s about being the best liar,” said midfielder Declan Rice

England's defender Kyle Walker, England's defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, England's defender John Stones, England's forward Harry Kane, England's midfielder Mason Mount and England's midfielder Jordan Henderson take part in a training session at Al Wakrah SC Stadium in Al Wakrah. Pic/AFP

For a nation that has frequently flattered to deceive at football’s major tournaments, a card game that relies on the art of deception is strengthening the bond among England’s players ahead of their match against Senegal in the World Cup round of 16.

Werewolf, a game of roleplay and deduction, has become a popular pastime for the squad between games. “It’s about being the best liar,” said midfielder Declan Rice. “The villagers have got to snuff out the wolves and the wolves have got to lie and tell everyone why they are not a wolf. There is a lot of teamwork, ganging up.” Whatever England is doing at its base in Qatar, it’s working so far.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi flops, but teammates on top!

It plays Senegal on Sunday after topping Group B and tying Spain as leading scorers in the tournament so far with nine goals. No other team picked up more than the seven points England recorded on its way to the knockout round and it is only one of three still undefeated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever