FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi, Mbappe and one final fling!

Star strikers Lionel and Kylian lock horns in summit clash as Argentina take on defending champions France tonight

Skipper Lionel Messi celebrates Argentina’s semi-final win over Croatia on Tuesday; (right) Kylian Mbappe during France’s training session on Friday. Pics/Getty Images

While Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are the two names on everyone’s lips ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium and rightly so, there are at least two more sub plots that could also have a huge bearing on the ultimate outcome. But first, it’s Messi and Mbappe.

Argentina skipper and striker Messi, 35, and France’s lightning quick forward Mbappe, 23, are special not only because they score goals—both are on five each and leading the race for the Golden Boot—but because they are also absolutely brilliant providers of goals and that too in near-impossible situations. Both Messi and Mbappe prefer to take it easy and even stray away from the plot whenever the ball is not around them. But one instant transition could suddenly see them in the thick of the action and the end result is the ball somehow ending up in the opposition net. Given Messi’s vast experience, he probably holds the edge in this high-pressure final, but only marginally—the margin here being as wafer thin as the difference between the timing of a gold and silver medal at the Olympic 100m final.

‘It’s France v Argentina’

France skipper Hugo Lloris and coach Didier Deschamps however, insist that the final is not about Messi. “Throughout Argentina’s history, there have always been great players, who act as symbols, [Diego] Maradona, for example, and today Leo Messi, who are icons in our sport. We know what Messi represents in the history of our sport, but this is more about a match between France and Argentina because we’re up against some very good footballers. They are a young, talented side and have a great team spirit. They’re real competitors, and this means everything to them,” said Lloris, who is looking to become the first captain in World Cup history to lift the trophy twice. “I know Argentina and many people around the world, and maybe some French people as well, would hope that Lionel Messi can win this World Cup, but we are going to do everything to achieve our objective,” said Deschamps, at the final match-eve press conference at the Main Media Centre on Saturday.

Beyond Messi and Mbappe however, there are two other key outfield players. For France, it is striker-turned-attacking-midfielder Antoine Griezmann, while Argentina’s defence owes its stability to the broad and responsible shoulders of central defender Nicolas Otamendi.

Griezmann, 31, has been fantastic in his Luka Modric-like role, where he’s helping the attack with some crucial and highly creative passes and also rushing back with sliding tackles to rescue the ball deep inside his own half. Otamendi, 34, on the other hand, has played every single minute of this competition, just like Messi, and has been flawless throughout, again like his mercurial skipper. However, there is always a fear that Otamendi’s hot head may get the better of him at any time and the sheer physical nature of his tackling puts him down as one of the naughty boys in the class teacher/referee’s book.

So, the calm and composed Griezmann wins the vote here.

Finally, it’s both goalkeepers—France’s Lloris, 35, and Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez, 30, who could hold the key, not just through one-on-one situations across the 90 minutes and extra time, if needed, but also in the dreaded penalty shootout if it comes down to that to decide the world champion. And in both departments, the Argentine emerges as the better savior of the two. So, that makes it 2-1 in favour of Argentina.

‘We have the greatest player’

All arguments and explanations aside however, Argentina goalkeeper Martinez believes everything boils down to one man—Messi. “When we won [Copa America] in Brazil [last year], the favourite was Brazil. So, we like to hear people saying that the opponent [France] is the favourite for this final. But we have the greatest player of all time in our team. I saw a great Messi during the Copa America, the best player of all time, and at this World Cup, he has taken a step forward compared to that Copa America performance. He is playing a lot better, both physically and in footballing terms. It was very difficult to beat the Messi from that Copa America, but he has done just that here. And this gives energy to our entire team,” concluded Martinez.

