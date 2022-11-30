×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Food order history a clue about day of murder
Hitting the Mumbai-Pune Expressway? Beware, stay within limit
Thane: History-sheeter demands comfort in jail, threatens to start hunger strike
Mumbai: Measles cases spread into island city now
More khau gallis, night bazaars in south Mumbai

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > FIFA World Cup 2022 Netherlands make it to knockout stage after beating Qatar 2 0

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands make it to knockout stage after beating Qatar 2-0

Updated on: 30 November,2022 07:55 AM IST  |  Al Khor (Qatar)
IANS |

Top

The hosts were playing their last match in this World Cup as they were eliminated from the tournament after losing their first two group matches in the early group stages

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands make it to knockout stage after beating Qatar 2-0

Netherlands players celebrate after the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between the Netherlands and Qatar at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. Pic/AFP


Qatar slumped to a superior Netherlands attack 2-0 in their third and final FIFA World Cup Group A match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday.


The hosts were playing their last match in this World Cup as they were eliminated from the tournament after losing their first two group matches in the early group stages.



Cody Gakpo scored the first goal of the match for the visitors as the hosts tried to stave off multiple attacks by the Dutch side right from the first minute when Memphis Depay's shot missed the goal on the right.


Qatar captain Hassan Al Haydos' shot from outside the box was saved by the goalkeeper in the third minute.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales can shock England, says confident Gareth Bale

Gakpo's 26th-minute goal came as the Dutch kept dominating the game right through the first half. The Netherlands consolidated their win when Frenkie de Jong placed the ball in the top right corner of the goal in the 49th minute.

Qatar's defeat would have been more ignominious had a goal by Steven Berghuis in the 68th minute not been ruled out by the referee after consulting the VAR. After the loss against the Netherlands, Qatar became the only host in the World Cup to lose its first three matches.

Netherlands and Senegal qualified for the Round of 16 from Group A after Senegal beat Ecuador in Doha on Tuesday. The European side qualifies with 7 points while the Africans have 6.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
FIFA World Cup 2022 netherlands qatar football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK