×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Maharashtra govt asks BMC chief to draw ward boundaries
Mumbai: Long process to woo shopkeepers along Malad bridge commences
After Centre suggests third measles shot, BMC asks: when?
Clue that led to Aftab Poonawala’s arrest: Web search history
Mumbai: BMC again calls for bids to concretise 400 km of roads

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > FIFA World Cup 2022 Portugal win 3 2 against Ghana

FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal win 3-2 against Ghana

Updated on: 25 November,2022 11:06 AM IST  |  Doha
IANS |

Top

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal struck three times in the second half to script a commanding 3-2 win over Ghana in the group H match at the Stadium 974 in Doha (Qatar) on Thursday evening

FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal win 3-2 against Ghana

Pic credit- Cristiano Ronaldo official Instagram handle


Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal struck three times in the second half to script a commanding 3-2 win over Ghana in the group H match at the Stadium 974 in Doha (Qatar) on Thursday evening.


The teams went into the half time break tied at 0-0.



The atmosphere was electric. All eyes were on one man. The man who doesn't need any introduction. However bigger things were at play.


The crowd erupted as soon as the great man Cristiano Ronaldo took his first touch. Ghana on the other hand were looking to stay in shape and frustrate Portugal. Fernando Santos' men were trying to play attacking football.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United "with immediate effect"

Bruno and Ronaldo's combination play and Santos's tactics were under scanner.

Ronaldo, appearing in his fifth World Cup, spearheaded Portugal's attack against Ghana alongside Joao Felix in their opening match while Danilo Pereira joined Ruben Dias in the centre of defence. In midfield, Santos chose an attacking formation with only Ruben Neves as an anchor.

Ronaldo scored on Thursday to become the first player to score in five different World Cups for a country, whether that was the mind no one knows.

But given all the noise around, he scored and and established a new personal record.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
cristiano ronaldo portugal sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK