FIFA World Cup 2022: We can’t blame Lukaku’ for exit, says Belgium’s Castagne

Updated on: 03 December,2022 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
“Maybe if he’s not there, we don’t have those chances. I don’t think we can blame him, he gave everything, he tried. If it doesn’t go in, it doesn’t go in.” Belgium finished third in Group F on four points after also beating Canada 1-0 and losing 2-0 to Morocco

Romelu Lukaku. Pic/Getty Images


Belgium should not blame Romelu Lukaku for their World Cup exit despite the striker’s misses in the goalless draw against Croatia which sealed their fate on Thursday, said Timothy Castagne. 


Also Read: Germany boss Flick bemoans inefficiency after World Cup exit



Lukaku, Belgium’s record goalscorer, had only played a handful of minutes in the tournament due to injury before coming on at half-time at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. The striker, on loan at Inter Milan from Chelsea, missed three gilt-edged chances late on when a goal would have sent his side into the last 16. “I wouldn’t say he’s the anti-hero because he’s there for the chances, he also creates them, he gives, he keeps the ball,” defender Castagne told reporters. 


Also Read: France coach Didier Deschamps defends resting players after loss to Tunisia

“Maybe if he’s not there, we don’t have those chances. I don’t think we can blame him, he gave everything, he tried. If it doesn’t go in, it doesn’t go in.” Belgium finished third in Group F on four points after also beating Canada 1-0 and losing 2-0 to Morocco. 

