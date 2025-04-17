Focus on struggling ’keeper Onana as Man Utd host Lyon

“Onana, he will play tomorrow,” Amorim said. “As a coach, and also as a former player, I try to do things that can help a player in this situation,” he added

Andre Onana. Pic/AFP

Andre Onana will be recalled for Manchester United’s season-defining Europa League quarter-final second leg against Lyon after his costly goalkeeping errors in the first leg, manager Ruben Amorim confirmed on Wednesday.

The Cameroon international, who was to blame for the two goals that United conceded in last week’s 2-2 draw in France, was axed for Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at Newcastle. But, Amorim told his pre-match press conference that Onana would be back in goal on Thursday, saying he was confident he would be “really good.”



