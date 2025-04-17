Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Focus on struggling keeper Onana as Man Utd host Lyon

Focus on struggling ’keeper Onana as Man Utd host Lyon

Updated on: 17 April,2025 08:03 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

“Onana, he will play tomorrow,” Amorim said. “As a coach, and also as a former player, I try to do things that can help a player in this situation,” he added

Focus on struggling ’keeper Onana as Man Utd host Lyon

Andre Onana. Pic/AFP

Focus on struggling ’keeper Onana as Man Utd host Lyon
Andre Onana will be recalled for Manchester United’s season-defining Europa League quarter-final second leg against Lyon after his costly goalkeeping errors in the first leg, manager Ruben Amorim confirmed on Wednesday. 


The Cameroon international, who was to blame for the two goals that United conceded in last week’s 2-2 draw in France, was axed for Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at Newcastle. But, Amorim told his pre-match press conference that Onana would be back in goal on Thursday, saying he was confident he would be “really good.”


“Onana, he will play tomorrow,” Amorim said. “As a coach, and also as a former player, I try to do things that can help a player in this situation,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

