Barca striker Lewandowski rules out move to Saudi Arabia

Updated on: 14 June,2023 09:26 AM IST  |  Warsaw (Poland)
In his first season in the Spanish La Liga, the Pole definitely met expectations as he led Xavi Hernandez's team to the league title and he was the best scorer of the competition with 23 goals

Robert Lewandowski. Pic/AFP

FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski ruled out moving to the Saudi Professional League this summer as "he has other priorities" and his contract with the Spanish champions is valid until 2026.


In his first season in the Spanish La Liga, the Pole definitely met expectations as he led Xavi Hernandez's team to the league title and he was the best scorer of the competition with 23 goals.


According to some media, after a stunning season, Lewandowski's future was in question as his name has been put on the wishlists of several clubs. Sky Sports Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg shared reports that the Pole was on the radar of clubs from Saudi Arabia.


However, the forward emphasised that he is fully focused on playing for Barcelona, reports Xinhua.

"I'm not considering any offers from Saudi Arabia because there is nothing to consider. I have a contract until 2026 with FC Barcelona. I'm aware of the situation in Saudi Arabia but I'm not worried about it. I have other priorities," Lewandowski told the Polish press on Tuesday.

"The first season in Barcelona was special for me. After a good start, I knew a tough moment would come. The second part of the season was more difficult for us, but everything is back on track", the 34-year-old added.

On Friday, Poland will face Germany in a friendly game in Warsaw. The captain of the hosts warned his teammates before the clash.

"I know the German team is at the stage of rebuilding, looking for the optimal squad. There are a lot of new names. I'm sure a lot of players will want to show their quality and that's always dangerous," Lewandowski concluded.

