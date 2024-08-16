Breaking News
Football star Yamal's dad stabbed, four arrested

16 August,2024
Wednesday in a car park in the Catalan town of Mataro, around 30 kilometres from Barcelona said a spokesman for the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan regional police force.

Lamine Yamal

Four people have been arrested after a knife attack on Mounir Nasraoui, the father of young Spanish football star Lamine Yamal in Catalonia, local police told AFP on Thursday.


The attack took place at 1910 GMT on Wednesday in a car park in the Catalan town of Mataro, around 30 kilometres from Barcelona said a spokesman for the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan regional police force.


