Football star Yamal’s dad stabbed, four arrested

Wednesday in a car park in the Catalan town of Mataro, around 30 kilometres from Barcelona said a spokesman for the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan regional police force.

Lamine Yamal

Four people have been arrested after a knife attack on Mounir Nasraoui, the father of young Spanish football star Lamine Yamal in Catalonia, local police told AFP on Thursday.

