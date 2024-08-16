Pochettino set to become USA boss

The former Chelsea manager’s decision to join the US team rules him out as a contender to succeed Gareth Southgate as England’s permanent manager

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the new head coach of the United States men’s national team, a significant appointment as the nation prepares for the 2026 World Cup on home soil. The former Chelsea manager’s decision to join the US team rules him out as a contender to succeed Gareth Southgate as England’s permanent manager.

Pochettino’s move to international management marks a new chapter in his career, as he has previously only managed at the club level. His appointment is seen as a major coup for the U.S. Soccer Federation, given his reputation and experience.

According to The Telegraph report, while Pochettino had been considered a strong candidate to replace Southgate, the Football Association (FA) has instead appointed Lee Carsley as interim manager for the upcoming Nations League fixtures in September. Pochettino’s decision effectively removes him from contention should the FA seek a permanent manager other than Carsley.

Importantly, the United States will not need to pay any compensation to Chelsea for hiring Pochettino, as his exit terms from Stamford Bridge only required a fee if he was appointed by a top-six Premier League club within six months of his departure.

