Former Manchester United striker Cavani joins La Liga side Valencia

Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani gestures to the crowd as he attends the Spanish League football match between Valencia CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia. Pic/AFP

Valencia signed veteran Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani on a two-year contract. The 35-year-old Cavani had been without a club since his contract with Manchester United expired at the end of last season.

He previously also played for Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Palermo. Cavani was at Valencia's Mestalla Stadium as the team lost to Atlético Madrid 1-0 in the Spanish league on Monday.

The team coached by Gennaro Gattuso has scored only once in its first three league matches.

