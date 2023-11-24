Breaking News
Mumbai Crime Branch rescues builder soon after kidnap
Weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorm and lightning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar
Mumbai: EOW arrests contractor in oxygen plant 'scam'
Mumbai: Couple who sold children for buying drugs arrested, six others held for trafficking
Maharashtra ATS nab suspect from Kerala who threatened to blow up Mumbai airport
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > France detains Nices Atal for Israel Hamas war message

France detains Nice’s Atal for Israel-Hamas war message

Updated on: 25 November,2023 08:20 AM IST  |  Nice
AFP |

Top

The public prosecutor in Nice opened a probe following a request from the local prefect and mayor of Nice.

France detains Nice’s Atal for Israel-Hamas war message

Youcef Atal

Listen to this article
France detains Nice’s Atal for Israel-Hamas war message
x
00:00

French police on Friday detained Algerian international Youcef Atal, who plays for Ligue 1 football side Nice, in a probe into suspected “justification of terrorism” after he published a social media post on the Israel-Hamas war, prosecutors said.


Also Read: Can Klopp’s Liverpool 2.0 defeat City today?


Last month the 27-year-old defender was banned for seven matches over the post, which he quickly deleted and for which he subsequently issued an apology. The public prosecutor in Nice opened a probe following a request from the local prefect and mayor of Nice.


The arrest means Atal can now be questioned by police in detention and could be charged, or released with no further immediate action taken, once the detention period expires. Atal had already been suspended by his club “until further notice.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

israel hamas sports news football International Sports News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK