Prosecutors seek nine-year jail term for Dani Alves in rape case

Dani Alves

Spanish prosecutors are seeking a nine-year jail term for former Brazil star Dani Alves who is accused of raping a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022, the prosecutor’s office said on Thursday.

Prosecutors have also demanded the ex-Barcelona defender, who has been in jail in Spain since his arrest in January, pay his alleged victim 1,50,000 euros ($163,500) in compensation, according to a copy of his indictment.

