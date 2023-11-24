Breaking News
Prosecutors seek nine-year jail term for Dani Alves in rape case

Updated on: 24 November,2023 07:32 AM IST  |  Barcelona
Prosecutors have also demanded the ex-Barcelona defender, who has been in jail in Spain since his arrest in January, pay his alleged victim 1,50,000 euros ($163,500) in compensation, according to a copy of his indictment

Prosecutors seek nine-year jail term for Dani Alves in rape case

Spanish prosecutors are seeking a nine-year jail term for former Brazil star Dani Alves who is accused of raping a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022, the prosecutor’s office said on Thursday.


Prosecutors have also demanded the ex-Barcelona defender, who has been in jail in Spain since his arrest in January, pay his alleged victim 1,50,000 euros ($163,500) in compensation, according to a copy of his indictment.


