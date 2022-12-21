Breaking News
French Football Federation may decide Didier Deschamps’s future today

Updated on: 21 December,2022 08:06 AM IST  |  Doha
Deschamps’s future were not a matter for discussion on Monday, as the team travelled back to Paris

French Football Federation may decide Didier Deschamps's future today

Didier Deschamps


France coach Didier Deschamps is set to take a decision on his future as coach of the national team by Wednesday.


Deschamps's future were not a matter for discussion on Monday, as the team travelled back to Paris.



However, French Football Federation (FFF) President Noel Le Graet does not want to waste any time, and he is seeking clarity so has promised to call Deschamps by Wednesday at the latest, Le Graet told French broadcaster BFMTV.


“I will call him tomorrow or the day after tomorrow when he has recovered, too. We will see each other as soon as possible, of course,” he said on Monday.

