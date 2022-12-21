French Football Federation may decide Didier Deschamps’s future today

Deschamps’s future were not a matter for discussion on Monday, as the team travelled back to Paris

Didier Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps is set to take a decision on his future as coach of the national team by Wednesday.

Deschamps’s future were not a matter for discussion on Monday, as the team travelled back to Paris.

However, French Football Federation (FFF) President Noel Le Graet does not want to waste any time, and he is seeking clarity so has promised to call Deschamps by Wednesday at the latest, Le Graet told French broadcaster BFMTV.

“I will call him tomorrow or the day after tomorrow when he has recovered, too. We will see each other as soon as possible, of course,” he said on Monday.

Also Read: Coach Didier Deschamps lauds France’s ‘heart and guts’ in victory over England

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever