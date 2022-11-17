‘Fully fit’ Gareth Bale raring to go

Bale, 33, has played just half-an-hour of football since completing his first 90 minutes for more than a year in Wales’ Nations League defeat to Poland in September

Wales striker Gareth Bale arrives at Doha airport in Qatar on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Gareth Bale has declared himself 100 percent fit for the World Cup here as Wales prepare for their first appearance at the finals in 64 years.

Bale, 33, has played just half-an-hour of football since completing his first 90 minutes for more than a year in Wales’ Nations League defeat to Poland in September.

Bale revealed he was not fully fit after coming off the bench to score a crucial late goal in Los Angeles FC’s MLS Cup final triumph over Philadelphia Union on November 5.

Also read: Beware of Bale, warns US coach ahead of Wales World Cup opener

But said he was “100 percent fit and ready to go” ahead of Wales’ departure to Qatar on Tuesday. “I’m fully fit If I need to play three 90s, I’ll play three 90s,” said the star striker.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever