‘Fully fit’ Gareth Bale raring to go

Updated on: 17 November,2022 07:39 AM IST  |  Doha
Agencies |

Bale, 33, has played just half-an-hour of football since completing his first 90 minutes for more than a year in Wales’ Nations League defeat to Poland in September

‘Fully fit’ Gareth Bale raring to go

Wales striker Gareth Bale arrives at Doha airport in Qatar on Tuesday. Pic/AFP


Gareth Bale has declared himself 100 percent fit for the World Cup here  as Wales prepare for their first appearance at the finals in 64 years. 


Bale, 33, has played just half-an-hour of football since completing his first 90 minutes for more than a year in Wales’ Nations League defeat to Poland in September. 



Bale revealed he was not fully fit after coming off the bench to score a crucial late goal in Los Angeles FC’s MLS Cup final triumph over Philadelphia Union on November 5. 


But said he was “100 percent fit and ready to go” ahead of Wales’ departure to Qatar on Tuesday. “I’m fully fit If I need to play three 90s, I’ll play three 90s,” said the star striker.

