Goalie Vicario saves Spurs from further embarrassment in 0-1 loss to AZ Alkmaar

Guglielmo Vicario

Lucas Bergvall’s first-half own goal condemned Spurs to defeat in the Netherlands against AZ Alkmaar, and it could have been worse for Ange Postecoglou’s side were it not for three fine stops from Guglielmo Vicario.

“We were nowhere near the level we needed to be and that’s the thing we need to address,” said the North London team’s boss Postecoglou.

