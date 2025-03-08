Breaking News
Goalie Vicario saves Spurs from further embarrassment in 0-1 loss to AZ Alkmaar

Updated on: 08 March,2025 09:07 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

“We were nowhere near the level we needed to be and that’s the thing we need to address,” said the North London team’s  boss Postecoglou

Guglielmo Vicario


Lucas Bergvall’s first-half own goal condemned Spurs to defeat in the Netherlands against AZ Alkmaar, and it could have been worse for Ange Postecoglou’s side were it not for three fine stops from Guglielmo Vicario. 


Also Read: Slot wants Liverpool to treat Southampton game as a final


“We were nowhere near the level we needed to be and that’s the thing we need to address,” said the North London team’s  boss Postecoglou.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

