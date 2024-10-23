St Aloysius’ goalkeeper Manaji makes vital stops as Gorai school beat CNM High School 5-3 in tie-breaker to clinch MSSA boys U-12 Div-III title

St Aloysius players with their trophy and medals after their win over CNM High School at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Goalkeeper Godric Manaji made some crucial saves, first in regulation time and then in the tie-breaker, as St Aloysius (Gorai) beat CNM High School (Vile Parle) 5-3 to clinch the MSSA boys U-12 Div-III inter-school football title at Azad Maidan on Tuesday.

Vansh Sankhla of CNM helped his school take the lead in the second minute, placing the ball into the top left corner of the goal. However, the lead didn’t last long as Saran Gaiba equalised eight minutes later with a neat lob over CNM goalkeeper Parv Mehta, making it 1-1.

After the break, CNM took control of the match and made some fine moves, but somehow failed to score as Godric, time and again, stood in their way.

Godric made two brilliant saves in the 36th and 38th minute to take the match into the shootout. In the tie-breaker, Godric then denied CNM’s Vihaan Shroff from the spot to give his team the edge. Only Vansh and Pashan Golimar managed to score for CNM while Jake Kinny, Bariyon Caskar, Saran and Zaniel Zolar converted their spot-kicks for St Aloysius, who clinched their maiden MSSA football title. Last year, in their first appearance in the competition, they were knocked out in the pre-quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, in the third-place match, Dr Antonio D’Silva (Dadar) beat St Francis ICSE (Borivli) 6-4 via the tie-breaker. Advay Nambudiri (19th minute) and Davin Pereria (25th) scored for St Francis after which Aarush Samant (26th) and Tanmay Shindhe (28th) ensured the scores were tied at 2-2 at the final whistle. In the tie-breaker, Devansh Gade, Aarush, Riyan Jadhav and Swaroop Yewale scored for Antonio D’Silva while only Dwait Moily and Adonis

Stanley could convert for St Francis.

Sundar BT, coach of St Aloysius, was overjoyed. “This is our first ever football title, so we are all very proud. I hope this can encourage more children from our school to excel in sports,” he said.

St Aloysius, CNM and Dr Antonio D’Silva earned a promotion to Division-II next season.