Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar
Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort
Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper
Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde drops two MPs including party’s seniormost
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Guardiola believes Premiership title race will go down to the wire
<< Back to Elections 2024

Guardiola believes Premiership title race will go down to the wire

Updated on: 05 April,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Top

Reigning champs City have been playing catch-up this term in a three-way clash with Arsenal and Liverpool

Guardiola believes Premiership title race will go down to the wire

Man City boss Pep Guardiola with hat-trick hero Phil Foden (left)

Listen to this article
Guardiola believes Premiership title race will go down to the wire
x
00:00

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told his side to prepare for another Premier League title race that goes all the way to the last day of the season.


Also Read: Gunners sight glory!


Reigning champs City have been playing catch-up this term in a three-way clash with Arsenal and Liverpool. City maintained their charge by drawing level on points with second-placed Liverpool, and moving just one behind leaders Arsenal, with a commanding 4-1 win at home to Aston Villa on Wednesday, featuring a hat-trick from England midfielder Phil Foden. 


Guardiola insists his side are only third favourites to lift the Premier League trophy as they seek to be crowned champions of England for an unprecedented fourth successive season. But he expects City to remain in the hunt, with the Spaniard saying: “If we win all our games it will go until the last day because they are not five, six, seven points in front. It will not be easy. The feeling I have is not easy. I see Liverpool and Arsenal playing, they don’t drop points, it will not be easy. But we have to do our job and don’t regret, ‘Oh, we should have won that game because they lost after’. We cannot do anything, we do not play against them any more so we don’t control what Liverpool and Arsenal do. All we can do is win our games.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pep guardiola manchester city english premier league football sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK