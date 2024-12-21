Guiu ’tricks as Chelsea rout Shamrock 5-1

The 18-year-old Guiu took over as the competition’s leading scorer with six goals, two of which came in the win away to Astana last week.

Teenage striker Marc Guiu scored a hat-trick as Chelsea thrashed Shamrock Rovers 5-1 for their sixth straight Europa Conference League win on Thursday, advancing to the last 16 with maximum points.

The 18-year-old Guiu took over as the competition’s leading scorer with six goals, two of which came in the win away to Astana last week. The Spaniard headed Chelsea in front after a defensive mix-up but a deflected effort from Markus Poom brought the Irish visitors level.

Guiu took advantage of another mistake at the back to restore Chelsea’s lead at Stamford Bridge, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall adding another before Guiu completed his treble by heading home in first-half stoppage time.

Marc Cucurella fired in a fifth for the Blues around the hour as Chelsea finished the league phase with 26 goals scored — eight more than any other club — and again underlined their status as the title favourites.

