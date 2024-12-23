Hannah strikes as Scottish girls clinch U-16 title

Cathedral coach Jayesh Solanki was disappointed. “It’s not fair but they continued to play well even after the goals were disallowed,” he said

The Bombay Scottish U-16 girls with their trophy and medals at Bombay Gymkhana last week. Pic/Atul Kamble

Riding high on a solitary goal by Hannah Fernandes, Bombay Scottish (Mahim) secured a 1-0 win over Cathedral and John Connon (Fort) in the girls’ U-14 Division I final of MSSA inter-school football tournament at Bombay Gymkhana on Thursday.

The title-winning goal came from Scottish winger Hannah, who picked up a loose ball in the 14th minute and hammered it into the top left corner of the Cathedral goal.

The Cathedral girls were disallowed two goals by referee Ranjan Kushwala due to infringements. In the first half, Cathedral’s Ariana Jalan found the back of the Bombay Scottish net, and after the break, Kiara Shah tapped the ball into the Scottish goal.

“In the first incident, the striker had a bandage on her hand which is not allowed. And, in the second incident, the ball had been ruled out of play just before the shot on goal,” referee Kushwala told mid-day.

“The referee’s decision is final. We can’t go against it,” said MSSA football secretary Sebastian Fernandes.

Cathedral coach Jayesh Solanki was disappointed. “It’s not fair but they continued to play well even after the goals were disallowed,” he said.

Bombay Scottish coach Florian Pereira was pleased with the result. “In the end, it’s the result that matters. My girls played well and gave their best,” she said.