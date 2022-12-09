Happy to see you breaking another one of my records in FIFA WC: Pele to Kylian Mbappe

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 December,2022 10:44 AM IST  |  Sao Paulo
The 82-year-old is hospitalised since a week for treatment of a respiratory infection made worse by COVID-19. He is expected to get discharged as soon as he recovers fully

Kylian Mbappe and Pele. Pics/AFP


Brazil football legend Pele has expressed happiness at star France striker Kylian Mbappe breaking his record of scoring most FIFA World Cup goals before the age of 24.


As Pele continues to battle health issues, Mbappe had taken to social media wishing the Brazillian legend a speedy recovery.



"Pray for the King @Pele," Mbappe had tweeted.


To this tweet, Pele replied, "Thank you, @KMbappe. I'm happy to see you breaking another one of my records in this Cup, my friend!."

During his side's round-of-16 clash against Poland, the 23-year-old Mbappe scored a brace to take his World Cup goal tally to nine, which is the highest by any player before reaching the age of 24. In the process, he surpassed Pele, who had scored seven World Cup goals before turning 24. In his debut World Cup in 1958, Pele had scored six goals, followed by one goal in the 1962 World Cup.

Mbappe's side will be taking on England in a high-stakes quarterfinal on Sunday.

Coming to Pele, his health is improving and he has "no new complications" said the doctors on Tuesday.

The 82-year-old is hospitalised since a week for treatment of a respiratory infection made worse by COVID-19. He is expected to get discharged as soon as he recovers fully.

"(He has) stable vital signs, is conscious, and with no new complications," the Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement as quoted by Sky Sports.

The three-time World Cup winner is also fighting cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

In this hour of ill health, Pele continues to receive loads of love from his fans. In Qatar during the FIFA World Cup, fans cheered for the five-time champions making use of shirts, flags, banners featuring a young Pele celebrating his exploits on the field and lifting trophies.

