Hard-fought victory for Storm Chasers FC

Storm Chasers FC scored a hard-fought 2-1 win against Pena Madridsta FC in a Div 2 match of the Mumbai District Football Association (MFA) League at the Air India Colony ground, Kalina on Monday.
Strikers Abhishek Sonawane and Siddhesh Thakur were bang on for Storm Chasers, while Pena Madridsta FC pulled one back through Yash Salvi’s efforts. Earlier, Blitzkrieg FC and Future Star FC shared honours as they played out a 2-2 draw in another match of the same division.