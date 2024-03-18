Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Hard fought victory for Storm Chasers FC
Hard-fought victory for Storm Chasers FC

Updated on: 19 March,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Earlier, Blitzkrieg FC and Future Star FC shared honours as they played out a 2-2 draw in another match of the same division

Hard-fought victory for Storm Chasers FC

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Storm Chasers FC scored a hard-fought 2-1 win against Pena Madridsta FC in a Div 2 match of the Mumbai District Football Association (MFA) League at the Air India Colony ground, Kalina on Monday.


Also Read: Age group chess, a success at Parel


Strikers Abhishek Sonawane and Siddhesh Thakur were bang on for Storm Chasers, while Pena Madridsta FC pulled one back through Yash Salvi’s efforts. Earlier, Blitzkrieg FC and Future Star FC shared honours as they played out a 2-2 draw in another match of the same division.


football sports sports news Sports Update
