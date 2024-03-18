Earlier, Blitzkrieg FC and Future Star FC shared honours as they played out a 2-2 draw in another match of the same division

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Hard-fought victory for Storm Chasers FC x 00:00

Storm Chasers FC scored a hard-fought 2-1 win against Pena Madridsta FC in a Div 2 match of the Mumbai District Football Association (MFA) League at the Air India Colony ground, Kalina on Monday.

Also Read: Age group chess, a success at Parel

ADVERTISEMENT

Strikers Abhishek Sonawane and Siddhesh Thakur were bang on for Storm Chasers, while Pena Madridsta FC pulled one back through Yash Salvi’s efforts. Earlier, Blitzkrieg FC and Future Star FC shared honours as they played out a 2-2 draw in another match of the same division.