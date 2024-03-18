Age group chess, a success at Parel

The championship witnessed the participation of around 200 players across Mumbai. Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar presented trophies and medals to the outstanding achievers of the championship
The Mumbai Children’s Age Group Chess Championship 2024 Session 2, organised by South Mumbai Chess Academy (SMCA), concluded at JBCN International School, Parel on Saturday.
The championship witnessed the participation of around 200 players across Mumbai. Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar presented trophies and medals to the outstanding achievers of the championship.