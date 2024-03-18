Breaking News
Age group chess, a success at Parel

Updated on: 19 March,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

The championship witnessed the participation of around 200 players across Mumbai. Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar presented trophies and medals to the outstanding achievers of the championship

Age group chess, a success at Parel

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Age group chess, a success at Parel
The Mumbai Children’s Age Group Chess Championship 2024 Session 2, organised by South Mumbai Chess Academy (SMCA), concluded at JBCN International School, Parel on Saturday.


Also Read: Vikramaditya Kulkarni emerges chess champ


The championship witnessed the participation of around 200 players across Mumbai. Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar presented trophies and medals to the outstanding achievers of the championship.


